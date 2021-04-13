Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Sony announces it will be shutting down the stores of the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita, signaling the end of an era. Meanwhile, a games preservation group salvages and releases hundreds of previously hidden PlayStation 2 demos and press builds.
Sony announced it will be shutting down the store for PS3, PS Vita and PSP
Game preservation group releases 700 PS2 Trade Show demos and unreleased prototypes
