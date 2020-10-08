Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Nolan, Alex, and Janelle discuss the acquisition of Zenimax by Microsoft, and what that could mean for the future of Bethesda. What has unfortunately become recurring news continues, with thoughts on crunch at CD Projekt Red leading up to the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Finally, we get stoked on what we think is one of the most surprising character additions to Smash Brothers yet.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Microsoft Buys out Bethesda Parent Company Zenimax
Bethesda press response
Phil Spencer claims they’ll operate “semi-independently”, multiplatform releases will be judged on a case-by case basis
Minecraft Steven Smash
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia editor Jamie Diep edited this podcast.