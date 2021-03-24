Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax finally completes and finds approval with the governments of the U.S. and the U.K., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles prepare to reappear in a new game from the creators of the Scott Pilgrim beat-em-up, and a slew of new gamepass games sparks debate. Also, the group discusses their favorite side characters in games.
--
