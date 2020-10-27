Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Giant Bomb finds itself under new management, Facebook’s Oculus integration goes terribly, Riot Games takes advantage of Twitter’s unique properties, and AOC sets records on Twitch. All this and more as Janelle, Alex, and Nolan discuss. (Also: the best games of 2013)
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Gaming website Giant Bomb is sold from CBS to digital marketing company, Red Ventures
Oculus Quest 2’s Facebook integration leaves some users unable to use it
New League of Legends champion Seraphine uses mental health as branding
AOC’s Twitch stream was one of the highest viewed videos on Twitch
