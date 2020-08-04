Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Xbox showcases several new games. Including, the hotly anticipated Halo: Infinite and the U.S. Army causes trouble online and scandals at Ubisoft come to light. All this and more as Janelle, Alex and Nolan discuss. Also: the best games of 2004.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Xbox Games Showcase Conference
Ubisoft sexual abuse mishandling
OF NOTE: AC Odyssey team wanted female only lead, Ubi director denied them, saying women don’t sell
US Army puts pause on streaming through Twitch
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced and edited this podcast.