Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Alex plays Google’s Stadia, Nolan and Janelle eye the PlayStation 5 from a distance, Square Enix lets its employees work from home, the Smash Brothers community comes to a realization, and the release of Cyberpunk 2077 draws ever nearer. Plus: the best games of 2018.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Square Enix to make work from home permanent as of December 1st
Insider reveals information about how Nintendo refuses to help or outright hurts the smash community
Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia editor Jamie Diep edited this podcast.