Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Google Stadia’s internal development slows to a predictable halt, a long-hidden Goldeneye 64 remake for the Xbox 360 appears, and Warner Brothers secures a patent for their nemesis system.
Google Stadia shuts down internal studios
Goldeneye 64 Xbox 360 remake leaked and playable online
Goldeneye 64 Xbox 360 Devs speak out
WB patents Middle Earth’s Nemesis System after multiple attempts
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast producer Sophia Prince