Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
CD Projekt Red delays Cyberpunk 2077 (again), Nintendo announces an unexpected, overdue localization, and Halo Infinite loses a lead developer. Also, the group reviews Ghostrunner and discusses the best games of 2014.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again
Original NES Fire Emblem gets a limited time localized release for the first time
Halo Infinite Director Leaves project
2014 video game of the year
