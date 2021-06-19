Janelle, Alex, and Nolan run through the highlights of E3 2021 in a special episode. Full list of games discussed, in order, included in the description.
ES Recap
Nintendo
Kazuya Smash bros DLC
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
Mario Party Super Stars
Metroid Dread
WarioWare: Get it Together
Shin Megami Tensei V
Fatal Frame
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
BOTW 2
Microsoft/Bethesda
Starfield
Stalker 2
Sea of Thieves - A Pirate’s Life
Psychonauts 2
Party Animals
Halo Infinite
Plague Tale Requiem
Slime Rancher 2
Atomic Heart
Outer Worlds 2
Redfall
Geoff Fest
Death Stranding Director’s Cut
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Metal Slug Tactics
2 Point Campus
Chivalry 2
Back 4 Blood
Tunic
Elden Ring
Wholesome Direct
Tea Cup
Unpacking
Skatebird
Yokai Inn
Behind the Frame
Paralives
Pupperazzi
Lake
PC Gaming Show
Dying Light 2
Gigabash
Gloomwood
Icarus
Ubisoft
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Far Cry 6
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Rainbow Six Extraction
Square Enix
Guardians of the Galaxy
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
Hitman Sniper
Babylon’s Fall
Life Is Strange remastered
Life is Strange True Colors
Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
Capcom
The Great Ace Attorney
Email: emeraldgamescast@gmail.com
Twitter: @ODEgamescast
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast desk editor Jamie Diep