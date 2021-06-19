the emerald gamescast logo wide
Regan Nelson/Emerald

Janelle, Alex, and Nolan run through the highlights of E3 2021 in a special episode. Full list of games discussed, in order, included in the description.

ES Recap 

Nintendo

Kazuya Smash bros DLC

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Mario Party Super Stars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get it Together

Shin Megami Tensei V

Fatal Frame

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

BOTW 2

Microsoft/Bethesda

Starfield

Stalker 2

Sea of Thieves - A Pirate’s Life

Psychonauts 2

Party Animals

Halo Infinite

Plague Tale Requiem

Slime Rancher 2

Atomic Heart

Outer Worlds 2

Redfall

Geoff Fest

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Metal Slug Tactics

2 Point Campus

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Tunic

Elden Ring

Wholesome Direct

Tea Cup

Unpacking

Skatebird

Yokai Inn

Behind the Frame

Paralives

Pupperazzi

Lake

PC Gaming Show

Dying Light 2

Gigabash

Gloomwood

Icarus

Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Far Cry 6

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Rainbow Six Extraction

Square Enix

Guardians of the Galaxy

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Hitman Sniper

Babylon’s Fall

Life Is Strange remastered

Life is Strange True Colors

Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Capcom

The Great Ace Attorney

