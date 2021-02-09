Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Gamestop stocks get weird, Sega appoints the creator of the Yakuza series as the company’s creative director, a much anticipated Fallout mod disappoints, and Gabe Newell talks about our “meat peripherals.” Also: a debate on video game physics engines.
Yakuza Creator to become Sega creative director
Fallout Mod taken down
Gabe Newell says computer to brain interfaces are the future of video games (LAST)
--
