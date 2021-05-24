Alex, Janelle, and Nolan cover some strange happenings in the Apple vs. Epic trial, the PlayStation 5 shortage continues, and a crew of Blizzard/Epic veterans forge a new studio. Also: the group discusses the recent departure of Giant Bomb’s old guard.
Epic vs Apple Trial Highlights/Summary
Epic Claims Fortnite is a “Metaverse” not a Game
Epic Store not profitable yet: Court documents leak, revealing information about many online stores and marketplaces, Sony, Nintendo and Spotify ask court to protect confidential information
Court document revealing 2019 profit for publishers leaked
Epic games tried to get Sony/Microsoft/Nintendo 1st Party Games on the store in “Operation Moonshot”
Nintendo does not allow developers to have ties to the Yakuza
Sony has a fee for cross console play that epic bullied them for
Apple decides to go after Itch.io, which is hosted on the epic store, calling their games depraved
PS5 Shortage is Expected to last into 2022
Blizzard Veterans form Lightforge Games
