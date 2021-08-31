Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.\
The group reviews "Button City" and "Lake." In the news, Soulja Boy falsely claims he is the new owner of Atari, and a series of announcements come out of QuakeCon including, as in the title, fishing in Skyrim.
Soulja Boy claims he owns Atari, Atari makes clear that he does not.
"Quake 1" Remaster, "Skyrim" Re-Release.
