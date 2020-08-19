Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Fortnite picks a fight with Apple, Revolver Digital launches their most successful game yet, Microsoft delays Halo Infinite, and Poland declares (for the first time ever) a video game to be required material for schools. All this and more, including the best games of 2007, as Alex, Janelle, and Nolan discuss.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Fortnite pulled from Apple App store and Google Play Store over in game pricing loophole
Fall guys becomes Devolver Digital’s biggest launch with 100k players on PC
Halo Infinite Delayed to 2021
This War of Mine to join school reading lists in Poland
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Sophia Prince produced and edited this podcast.