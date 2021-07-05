Pax West returns to its in-person format sparking some mixed thoughts, NIS America partners with fan localization group Geofront to release a classic game in English for the first time, and the crew discuss labor issues amidst the continuing struggle to unionize the games industry. Also, Alex reviews a new expansion for Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life.
P.S. -- To the person who sent in a question all the way back at the beginning of June: We do finally respond! It’s good, too!
NIS America partners with fan translators to localize Legend of Heroes games
Video Games are a Labor disaster
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast desk editor Jamie Diep.