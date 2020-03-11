Janelle, Nolan and Alex discuss the increasingly large list of events cancelled due to COVID-19 and what it might mean for the industry. Elsewhere, a collector sells the last Nintendo PlayStation for an unexpected price, a new Animal Crossing game looms on the Horizon, and Harvard gets into game preservation.
Articles talked about in this episode:
Numerous events cancelled due to COVID-19:
https://gamesindustry.biz/articles/2020-03-02-esa-moves-ahead-with-e3-2020-planning-despite-coronavirus-concerns…
https://mobile.twitter.com/TwitchCon/status/1235942102556651521…
https://latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-03-06/coronavirus-events-canceled-concerts…
The Nintendo PlayStation sells for $360k
https://cnn.com/2020/03/07/tech/nintendo-playstation-sold-360000-auction-trnd/index.html
Devotion and Detention being preserved by Harvard-Yenching Library
https://siliconera.com/horror-games-devotion-and-detention-will-be-preserved-by-harvard-yenching-library/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=horror-games-devotion-and-detention-will-be-preserved-by-harvard-yenching-library…
Persona 5 Royal Will Change Homophobic dialogue for western release
https://ign.com/articles/persona-5-royal-will-change-homophobic-scenes-for-western-release
