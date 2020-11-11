Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Alex reviews Lucifer Within, Sega sells it's arcades in the midst of the pandemic, the PS5 comes ever closer, and the crew discuss the best games of 2015.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Sega sells arcade business during Covid-19
Nintendo Switch Outsells NES according to released financial report
--
