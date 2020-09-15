Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Cult 1997 'anti-RPG' "Moon" gets a long overdue English Language release, Call of Duty stirs controversy overseas in China, and the battle between Epic and Apple continues. Also: Alex, Janelle and Nolan discuss the best games of 2009.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Judge rules in court case that apple cannot restrict Unreal Engine, but has no obligation to put Fortnite back on store
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Removed tiananmen square footage
Non-binary pronoun options
