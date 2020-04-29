the emerald gamescast logo wide
Regan Nelson/Emerald

Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

Alex, Janelle and Nolan cover the new Animal Crossing and Mario Maker updates, Jason Schreier's move to Bloomberg News and further GameStop antics.

Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).

This podcast was produced by the hosts of the Emerald GamesCast. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies edited.

News covered this week:

Jason Schreier joins Bloomberg news

twitter.com/jasonschreier/statu…1252258407404404736

160,000 Nintendo accounts hacked into

theverge.com/2020/4/24/21234205…ty-hacking-attempt

Nvidia announces Company-Wide Raises, No Lay-Offs during pandemic.

extremetech.com/computing/309639-…onavirus-pandemic

GameStop has revealed plans to reopen stores and temporarily cut executive's salaries.

gamestop.gcs-web.com/news-releases/…lated-covid-19

Pax will not cancel 2020 conference

twitter.com/pax/status/1252673737268367360?s=20

