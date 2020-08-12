Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out. Sony shows several upcoming games at a State of Play conference, Spider-Man is at the center of a business controversy, Nintendo pulls a beloved game from the Wii U's digital shop, Animal Crossing hits a new high, and the group discuss the best games of 2005.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Playstation State of Play 8/6/20
Spider-Man will be exclusive to Playstation on Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers
Pikmin 3 pulled from Wii U Eshop after enhanced edition announced for Switch
Animal Crossing becomes the second highest selling game of all time in Japan
