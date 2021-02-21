Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Alex, Nolan, and Janelle talk about what they have been playing during the particularly slow news week, the controversial (and previously cancelled) Six Days in Fallujah resurfaces after over ten years with a shiny new trailer, and Riot Games conducts an internal investigation of their own CEO after sexual allegations are leveled against him.
News Stories for the Week:
Cancelled Iraq War FPS Six Days in Fallujah Resurrected for 2021 Release
Riot investigates CEO after Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
