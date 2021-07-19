Nintendo announces an OLED capable Switch revision, Atari vows to return to creating “premium” video games, and legal thriller "Lost Judgement" runs into (somewhat) thrilling legal troubles.
OLED switch model announced.
Atari Owners move away from mobile games and casinos to refocus on “premium” titles.
"Lost Judgement" allegedly ending over contract disagreements.
Email: emeraldgamescast@gmail.com
Twitter: @ODEgamescast
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
This podcast was edited by podcast producer Leo Phillips.