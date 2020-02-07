the emerald gamescast logo wide
Regan Nelson/Emerald

In their triumphant return to the podcast booth, Nolan, Janelle and Alex talk about their favorite games of 2019, their expectations for 2020 and the rumors surrounding the imminent PlayStation 5 news avalanche.

Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out weekly.

This Podcast was produced and edited by Sararosa Davies.

Tags

Sararosa Davies is the senior podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year.She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and health, but started out in music reporting. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.