In their triumphant return to the podcast booth, Nolan, Janelle and Alex talk about their favorite games of 2019, their expectations for 2020 and the rumors surrounding the imminent PlayStation 5 news avalanche.
Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito (freemusicarchive.org/music/Kero_Ker…zureflux_remix), modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out weekly.
This Podcast was produced and edited by Sararosa Davies.