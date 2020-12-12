Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Alex reviews Evolution, (the game, not the process) Nintendo is allowed to print Kadabra cards again, Neil Druckmann gets a promotion and Oscar Isaac gets the leading role in the Metal Gear Solid movie.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
Uri Geller permits Pokemon Company to print Kadabra cards again
Neil Druckmann named Co-President of Naughty Dog
Oscar Isaac set to star in Metal Gear Solid movie
--
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week’s worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald. Theme music is “Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)” by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia editor Sophia Prince edited this podcast.