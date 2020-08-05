Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Welcome to The CaughtUp! Podcast! A new podcast at the Daily Emerald where our host, Melodie Moore, discusses the biggest news stories of the month. In today's episode, Melodie discusses the Eugene protests, the destruction of racist murals on campus, the future of the University of Oregon's football season and so much more.
--
Starring: Melodie Moore @/mediamelodie
Produced by: Melodie Moore, Meaghan FitzPatrick and Sarah Miller
Written by: Emerald Staff
Script Edit:Melodie Moore, Meaghan FitzPatrick, Francis O'Leary and Ryan Nguyen
Music : “Electric Cabello,” Kevin Macleod License under Creative Commons: By attribution 3.0 License
Graphic Credit: Regan Nelson & Kira Chan
Special Thanks: Josh Jerin