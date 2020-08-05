caught-podcast

Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

Welcome to The CaughtUp! Podcast! A new podcast at the Daily Emerald where our host, Melodie Moore, discusses the biggest news stories of the month. In today's episode, Melodie discusses the Eugene protests, the destruction of racist murals on campus, the future of the University of Oregon's football season and so much more.

Starring: Melodie Moore @/mediamelodie

NEWS ARTICLE

Produced by: Melodie Moore, Meaghan FitzPatrick and Sarah Miller

Written by: Emerald Staff

Script Edit:Melodie Moore, Meaghan FitzPatrick, Francis O'Leary and Ryan Nguyen

Music : “Electric Cabello,” Kevin Macleod License under Creative Commons: By attribution 3.0 License 

Graphic Credit: Regan Nelson & Kira Chan

Special Thanks: Josh Jerin

