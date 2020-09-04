caught-podcast

Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

Welcome to The CaughtUp! Podcast. A new podcast at the Daily Emerald where our host, Melodie Moore, discusses the biggest news stories of the month. In today's episode, Melodie discusses how the University of Oregon plans to start back up in the fall, anti-racist protests that continue to occur in Eugene, ASUO requesting refunds for online course fees, and more.

