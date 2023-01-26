Welcome to our newest Daily Emerald podcast, That's What She Said! In this biweekly podcast series, hosts Monica Hobbs and Sophia Cossette dive into the complex world of sex and relationships in college. Episode 1 discusses the elusive “situationship” with on-campus interviews and conversations.

Situationships are infamously confusing, with almost everyone having their own set of rules for how to act when they’re in this undefined relationship.

Listen in for a breakdown of the pros and cons from the hosts, along with their set of do’s and don’ts in situationships.

Lo-Fi Fashion Chill Hip Hop | Whistle by Alex-Productions |

Music promoted by Onsound.

Use Authorized under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

Podcast Editor Jamie Diep produced and edited this podcast.