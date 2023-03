In their third installment of That’s What She Said, hosts Sophia Cossette and Monica Hobbs discuss all things casual hookups. From the infamous late-night “u up” text to how to initiate taking a cutie home from the bar, the girls dish their takes and advice.

Lo-Fi Fashion Chill Hip Hop | Whistle by Alex-Productions |

Music promoted by onsound.eu/.

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast editor Jamie Diep.