In this episode of "That's What She Said," Sophia Cossette and Monica Hobbs get real about college relationships. They break down different types of relationships and discuss what really makes for a healthy relationship.

Lo-Fi Fashion Chill Hip Hop | Whistle by Alex-Productions |

Music promoted by onsound.eu/

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

This episode was recorded by podcast editor Jamie Diep and edited by podcast producer Asher Loewenstern.