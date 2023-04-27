That's What She Said Podcast Logo

Lynette Slape / Daily Emerald

 2023.22.1.EMG.LDS.that.is.what.she.said.podcast

Editor's Note: This podcast discusses mature themes around dating and relationships, and this episode has discussion of harrassment from 2:30-5:30. Listener discretion is advised.

Join Sophia Cossette and Monica Hobbs as they dive into the world of beauty standards. Sophia talks about her experience as a woman of color in a predominantly white institution, and both hosts talk about fetishization. They are also joined by Hannah Conchas to discuss beauty standards within Greek life.

Lo-Fi Fashion Chill Hip Hop | Whistle by Alex-Productions |

Music promoted by onsound.eu/.

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

This episode was recorded and edited by podcast editor Jamie Diep.

Read more like this

Tags

Associate Opinion Editor

Sophia is the associate opinion editor for the Daily Emerald. She is a third-year student and proud Oakland native, majoring in journalism and geography. Sophia writes most passionately about issues of social justice as well as sports and pop culture commentary. 

Monica Hobbs is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a third-year student from San Jose, majoring in journalism and business. Monica hopes to share opinions on the intersectionality of culture and social justice.