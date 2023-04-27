Editor's Note: This podcast discusses mature themes around dating and relationships, and this episode has discussion of harrassment from 2:30-5:30. Listener discretion is advised.

Join Sophia Cossette and Monica Hobbs as they dive into the world of beauty standards. Sophia talks about her experience as a woman of color in a predominantly white institution, and both hosts talk about fetishization. They are also joined by Hannah Conchas to discuss beauty standards within Greek life.

Lo-Fi Fashion Chill Hip Hop | Whistle by Alex-Productions |

Music promoted by onsound.eu/.

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

This episode was recorded and edited by podcast editor Jamie Diep.