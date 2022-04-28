tarot.jpg

Daily Emerald opinion columnist Braydon Iverson sets out to disprove the stereotype that Tarot readings are associated with witchcraft or wiccan rituals. Tarot is a device for self-reflection. By offering free readings on campus for the day, many students got the opportunity to gain further perspective and insight to their worries. 🎥 Anne Armstrong @annemstrong ✍️ Braydon Iverson @braydoniverson

Videographer

I am a sophomore at the University of Oregon studying Journalism and pursuing a certificate of education. I am originally from Athens, Georgia.

Braydon is a columnist for the Daily Emerald opinion desk. A third-year journalism student and lifelong Duck fan, he feels a strong connection to the Eugene community and a responsibility to represent it justly through writing.