For Episode 5, we welcome Shanie Jorgenson, a transfer student at the University of Oregon. Hear about how Jorgenson ended up in Eugene, the many jobs and positions she's held on her road here, and what she's learned being a transfer student.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Daniel Friis.

