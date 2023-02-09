Welcome to "Stories of the UO" with Daniel Friis, where he interviews students, faculty and community members around the University of ORegon. In the first installment of "Stories of the UO," Friis profiles Nina-Grace Montes, a junior at Oregon involved in both the Eugene and SOJC community with her publication, Althea Magazine. Montes is also an active member of the Daily Emerald and Eugene Emeralds sports community.

This podcast was recorded by podcast editor Jamie Diep and produced and edited by producer Daniel Friis. The music used is "Giants (Instrumental)" by Forget the Whale, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.