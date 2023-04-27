2023.02.02.EMG.SMF.UOstoriesPodcast

Welcome back to "Stories of the UO." For Episode 4, we have Knight Jarecki, a junior and experienced sports broadcaster, on the podcast. He talks about what sparked his interest in broadcasting, some of his best calls including his time on ESPN, and what the future holds for him with broadcasting.

This podcast was recorded and edited by producer Daniel Friis. The music used is "Giants (Instrumental)" by Forget the Whale, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.

