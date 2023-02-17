On this episode of Stories of the UO, host Daniel Friis talks to Erik Ford, a business instructor at the University of Oregon who started teaching as a graduate student almost ten years ago. He talks about how he got started, how the community has impacted him and where he sees himself in the future.

This podcast was recorded by podcast editor Jamie Diep and produced and edited by producer Daniel Friis. The music used is "Giants (Instrumental)" by Forget the Whale, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.