For Episode 3, host Daniel Friis talks to Alden Schatz, a senior at the UO who formerly co-owned Waddle Meal Plan, a business and mobile app with another student. Schatz talks about the business, how it came to be, what he's learned and what current business endeavors look like.

This podcast was recorded and edited by producer Daniel Friis. The music used is "Giants (Instrumental)" by Forget the Whale, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.