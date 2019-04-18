Spotlight on Science horizontal podcast graphic
"Teaching people about 3D printers earlier on can inspire people not to be afraid of it later."

On this episode of Spotlight on Science, architecture senior Renee Dobre made the case for the functionality of 3D printing in many different industries at this year’s TEDxUOregon event. Becky Hoag interviewed Dobre along with her 3D printer, "Ginger."

Renee's After Hours event can be found here.

Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that's understandable to everyone. Semimonthly episodes come out Thursdays.

Podcast producer Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Zombie Disco" by Six Umbrellas, modified under an Attribution-ShareAlike License.

Science and Environmental Reporter

This is Becky’s first year writing for the Daily Emerald. She specializes in science and environmental reporting. She’s also written for Envision Magazine and the SOJC Communications Office. She’s created audio pieces for KWVA and KQED.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

