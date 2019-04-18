"Teaching people about 3D printers earlier on can inspire people not to be afraid of it later."
On this episode of Spotlight on Science, architecture senior Renee Dobre made the case for the functionality of 3D printing in many different industries at this year’s TEDxUOregon event. Becky Hoag interviewed Dobre along with her 3D printer, "Ginger."
Spotlight on Science is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with researchers at the University of Oregon, bringing in researchers to discuss their work in a way that's understandable to everyone. Semimonthly episodes come out Thursdays.
