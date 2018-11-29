In 2015, University of Oregon earth sciences professor Greg Retallack, along with a team of student researchers, uncovered the first dinosaur fossil ever found in Oregon. In November, Retallack and a few others published the finding in a journal.
In this episode of Spotlight on Science, Senior News Writer Frankie Lewis sat down with Retallack to discuss the discovery and all things fossils. This is episode four of season three of Spotlight on Science, a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to spark conversations across disciplines with scientists, researchers and intellectuals at the University of Oregon to discuss their work in a way that is understandable to everyone. Frankie Lewis produced this podcast. Ryan Nguyen edited.