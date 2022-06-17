6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-8.jpg

Slipknot released their first self-titled album in 1999, and have since released five more studio albums with 2019’s, “We Are Not Your Kind” being the latest. Slipknot’s traveling tour Knotfest Roadshow stopped by the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash., on June 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot.jpg

Slipknot headlined the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater with support from Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. Slipknot’s traveling tour Knotfest Roadshow stopped by the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash., on June 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-18.jpg

This lineup of the Knotfest Roadshow started on May 18th, with Ridgefield being the third to last date. In the Fall, Slipknot will yet again embark across the United States for the beginning of the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 touring year. Slipknot’s traveling tour Knotfest Roadshow stopped by the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash., on June 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-17.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-16.jpg

Slipknot is Corey Taylor (vocals), Shawn Crahan (percussion), Craig Jones (sampler and keyboardist), Mick Thompson (guitar), Sid Wilson (turntablist), Jim Root (guitar), Alessandro Ventruella (bass), Jay Weinberg (drums), and Michael Plaff (percussionist). Slipknot’s traveling tour Knotfest Roadshow stopped by the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash., on June 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-15.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-14.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-13.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-12.jpg

Slipknot is known for their coordinated logo-covered coveralls and unique masks. The band typically switch up their masks for each album cycle, but some members have stuck to their same masks for years. Slipknot’s traveling tour Knotfest Roadshow stopped by the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Wash., on June 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-11.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-10.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-9.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-7.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-6.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-5.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-4.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-2.jpg

6.14.2022.IME.EMG.Slipknot-3.jpg

