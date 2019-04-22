Emerald news podcast logo horizontal
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen interviews 2018-19 Editor-in-Chief Zach Price about the highlights and lows of his tenure at the Emerald: What are some things he's proud of? What was something he wishes he could change? What's next for him? In turn, Price interviews the incoming 2019-20 EIC, Michael Tobin, about his goals for the upcoming school year. In keeping fashion with last year's EIC interview, the podcast concludes with some random trivia for Michael and Zach.

Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Funeral" from Zurda Music, modified under a free-to-use license.

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

Editor in Chief - Daily Emerald

Zach is the Editor in Chief of the Daily Emerald newsroom. In his spare time, he enjoys watching the Portland Trail Blazers games.

Michael is one of the Emerald's associate news editors. He does investigative work as well as stories about the UO Administration. Drop him a tip: [email protected]

Sararosa Davies is the associate podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year. She focuses on Arts & Culture podcasts and produces the Emerald Recommends series. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

