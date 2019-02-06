"This problem's either going to be dealt with, or it's going to keep going."
For college students, crime is an unfortunate if everyday occurrence. For students at the University of Oregon, the West University area is well-known for its crime rate. In the third episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with senior news reporter Franklin Lewis about his cover story on West University crime rates, how he approaches his interviews with police officials and how he avoids conflicts of interest.
Check out Franklin's cover story along with our previous reporting on the University of Oregon Police Department's Vacation Watch program.
This is episode three of "How It's Reported," a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Airliner" by Podington Bear and "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell. Watch the Emerald's Facebook Live video of the recording of this episode here.