"Preparation was key."
The Associated Students of the University of Oregon election is over. Ducks Empowered won every seat it contested in a landslide. In this week's episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with ASUO beat reporter Anakin Welp and student groups beat reporter Emily Matlock and Maggie Vanoni about their experience covering the ASUO elections, how journalists strive to strike for balance in their stories and their experience writing a long story on a short deadline.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Wednesdays.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Funky Suspense" by Bensound.