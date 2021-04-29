Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
The Emerald Board has officially chosen Sarah-Mae McCullough as 2021-2022's Editor-in-Chief! Current EiC Ryan Nguyen and Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick talk with Sarah-Mae about her journalistic background, her plans for the Emerald and Ryan gives her some advice along the way.
This podcast was produced by Meaghan FitzPatrick and was edited by her and Jamie Diep. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.