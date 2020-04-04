Emerald news podcast logo horizontal
Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

Some good news, though: The Emerald Board has chosen The Emerald’s next Editor-in-Chief, and he may be a familiar voice and name for regular Emerald Podcast listeners: former podcast editor Ryan Nguyen. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies and current Emerald editor-in-chief chat with Ryan about his history at the Emerald, plans for the newsroom and what hobbies he has picked up during this period of social distancing. 

Link for the Emerald’s 2016 election coverage: https://www.dailyemerald.com/news/community-news/torn-by-the-vote-university-of-oregon-campus-reacts-to/article_8254dec0-04e4-5d29-935f-362e41517827.html

Podcast editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.

Sararosa Davies is the senior podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year.She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and health, but started out in music reporting. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

Michael is the Daily Emerald's Editor-in-Chief. He started at the Emerald as a reporter in 2017 and has held the roles of senior news reporter and associate news editor. He has bylines in The Wall Street Journal, The Portland Tribune and Eugene Weekly.