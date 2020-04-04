Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Some good news, though: The Emerald Board has chosen The Emerald’s next Editor-in-Chief, and he may be a familiar voice and name for regular Emerald Podcast listeners: former podcast editor Ryan Nguyen. Podcast editor Sararosa Davies and current Emerald editor-in-chief chat with Ryan about his history at the Emerald, plans for the newsroom and what hobbies he has picked up during this period of social distancing.
Link for the Emerald’s 2016 election coverage: https://www.dailyemerald.com/news/community-news/torn-by-the-vote-university-of-oregon-campus-reacts-to/article_8254dec0-04e4-5d29-935f-362e41517827.html
Podcast editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.