Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
In this episode of our new series “A Week in the Life,” Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies takes us through week 3 of her last spring term of college. Join her as she navigates telehealth appointments, school and a chronic pain flare — all while social distancing with her parents in Portland.
Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Gradual Sunrise” by David Hilowitz off of the Free Music Archive (freemusicarchive.org/music/David_Hilowitz).