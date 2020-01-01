2020.1.1.EMG.MFK.Rose Bowl-1.jpg

The crowd makes an American flag by holding up colored cards. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks prepare to run the field before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A fan streaks onto the field at the end of the quarter. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates his second rushing TD of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) gets tackled by a Wisconsin defender. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir celebrates a fumble recovery. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) celebrates a tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Wisconsin's running back Jonathan Taylor (23) hurdles a teammate. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Justin Herbert (10) rushes for the first score of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The ducks marching band walks off the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The B-2 plane finishes it's fly over of the stadium. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The ducks marching band opens the rose bowl game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defensive tackle Dayton Carlberg (90) warms up. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) warms up. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Liko (33) runs head first into a Wisconsin player. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) aims the ball towards the end zone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) dodges a Wisconsin Badger player. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks celebrate after a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to referees during a time out. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

