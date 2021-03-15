2021.03.11.EMG.KMH.WinterAdventure-1.jpg

Tillamook Beach, located outside of Seaside, Ore., is a popular place for surfers and tourists to enjoy. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
People set up blankets and bonfires on Short Sand Beach, which is located outside of Seaside, Ore. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Anna Hyatt walks Clatsop Beach, which is located outside of Seaside, Ore. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood in Government Camp, Ore. is open for winter sports enthusiasts to ski and snowboard. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood in Government Camp, Ore. is open for winter sports enthusiasts to ski and snowboard. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood in Government Camp, Ore. is open for winter sports enthusiasts to ski and snowboard. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Kaidyn Barnes takes a moment to get up after falling into fresh powder at Hoodoo Ski Area in Sisters, Ore. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Hoodoo Ski Area in Sisters, Ore. is open for winter sports enthusiasts to enjoy skiing or snowboarding. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Conditions at Hoodoo Ski Area can vary day to day, skiiers and snowboarders are responsible for knowing their own skill level before going on trails on the summit lift ride. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A spider rests on its web on the side of the trail. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Flowers and greens surround both sides of the trail. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Flowers and greens surround both sides of the trail. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The trail leads to the Heceta Lighthouse and a scenic overview. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Flowers and greens surround both sides of the trail. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Dandelions are slowly blown away by strong winds on the Oregon coast. The Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail is a short hike located near Florence, Ore., Feb. 6, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)