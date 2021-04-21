2021.04.21.EMG.MAS.UoVaccinations-5.jpg

Drive-up patients await their vaccines/ University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Walk-up patients sit socially distanced and await their first shot. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A large sign hangs over Autzen to encourage and congratulate those who are doing their part to keep the community safe. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck Rides, a shuttle service from the UO, offers rides to students with scheduled appointments. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
One of many volunteers stands to direct clinic patients towards their exit. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
More cars pull up to their respective lane in order to receive their vaccination. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The site outside of Autzen Stadium on April 16, 2021, where students and faculty will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A sign on the far side of the lot welcoming walk up and biking patients to the clinic. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A patient is being prepared to receive the vaccination inside one of the walk up tents. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
One of the lane signifiers for cars to drive through and receive vaccines. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A patient waits in the observation tent for 15-30 minutes in order to be observed for any allergic reactions to the dosage. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A volunteer guides a drive up patient to their designated lane. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
One of the many sanitizing stations located around the lot, photo taken on April 16, 2021, prior to vaccination distribution. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
One of the entrances to the vaccination clinic at the corner of Kinsrow Ave. and MLK Jr. Blvd. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A sign directing those with appointments to their entrance. University of Oregon begins to distribute Vaccines to Students and Faculty on April 21, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

