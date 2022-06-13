06.13.2022.EMG.MAS.2022Commencement.jpg

A group of graduates stand upon chairs and clap as the processions begin. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Graduates sing and dance to 'Shout', a song played at almost every UO sporting event. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
An individual graduating with a doctorate waves to members of the crowd. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A member of the crowd takes a photo of graduates as they are called to stand. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Thousands of friends and families gather to watch multiple classes of UO students graduate for the first formal in-person graduation ceremony in two years. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ashton Eaton, Olympian and former University of Oregon student, gives his keynote speech to the graduating classes of 2020, '21, and '22. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Will Geschke, a graduate of the School of Journalism and Emerald alumni, holds up his Daily Emerald graduation cord. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A graduation tradition of passing a beach ball around the crowds of caps begins promptly as graudates are seated. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Graduate celebrate the end of the commencement ceremony with a group sing-a-long of 'Shout'. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Graduates are all smiles after the commencement ceremony comes to a close and graduation festivities begin. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The UO Gospel Choir performs the national anthem before the ceremony begins. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A graduate takes a photo of his fellow classmates on a disposable film camera. University of Oregon holds its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on June 13, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

