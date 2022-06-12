06.11.22.EMG.LRS.NCAATFWomensFinals-1.jpg

Abigail Kwarteng of Middle Tennessee leaps over the bar to secure second. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Duke heptathlete Erin Marsh loading up her javelin throw. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
UT Austin's relay team celebrates their 4x100 win. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kentucky runner Abby Steiner rests on the track after sprinting. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Anna Hall takes in the moment she won the heptathlon. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Courtney Wayment leading the steeplechase. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
The women's 100 comes down to one one-one-thousanth of a second. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Anna Hall waves to the crowd while celebrating her national championship title. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Abby Steiner celebrates a race win. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Sintayehu Vissa flexes to celebrate her race win. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kennedy Flannel comes across the line first to win her team the 4x100. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Morgan Smalls leaps over the bar in the high jump. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
The NC State long distance runners celebrate after a good race. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
A Kentucky relay runner watches her teammate cross the line first. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kristie Schoffield covers her mouth in shock as she crosses the line in first. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Hurdlers leap over the first hurdle. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Lester Sterling prepares for her first javelin attempt. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Ackelia Smith braces for impact as she lands in the sand pit. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
The Gators celebrate their national championship victory. University of Florida Gators women's track team take home the national championship on the fourth day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 11th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)