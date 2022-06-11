06.10.2022.EMG.MAS.NCAATFMensFinalblox.jpg

Athletes lunge over the steeplechase in the Mens final 3000m Steeplechase. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Georgia athlete Darius Carbin competes in the Mens high jump final. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Oklahoma athlete Vernon Turner competes in the mens high jump final. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
University of Florida athletes celebrate their accomplishment of becoming the 2022 NCAA Mens Track & Field National Champions. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Quivell Jordan-Bacot lunges over a hurdle in the Mens 400m hurdles finals. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
TCU athlete Chengetayi Mapaya competes in the Mens triple jump final, later winning the event. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
University of Florida athlete Joseph Fahnbulleh celebrates as he crosses the finishline first for the Mens 200m dash. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athletes compete in the 5000m dash as the sun sets on Hayward Field. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Texas Tech athlete Jalen Seals smiles after competing in the Mens triple jump final. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans sit eagerly awaiting the events for the day to unfold. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks athlete Emmanuel Ihemeje competes in the Mens Triple Jump final. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Athletes continue the 5000m dash into its final lap. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Wisconsin athlete Olin Hacker celebrates as he finishes first in the mens 5000m dash. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
After celebrating his win, Olin Hacker lays down to catch his breath. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Florida athlete Jacoby Patterson hands of the baton to his teammate. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Competitors wait for their teammates to pass the batons during the 4x400 relay. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
University of Florida fans cheer on before the team is set to compete in another event. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Florida athlete Champion Allison celebrates his teams win in the 4x400 relay. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Florida athletes rejoice in their winning of the NCAA national title. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks athlete Emmanuel Iheemje flashes a smile after placing second overall in the Mens triple jump. University of Florida Gators mens track team take home the national championship on the third day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 10th, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

